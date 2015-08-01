About this product
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.
About this strain
There are many genetic combinations that fall under the name Jimi Hendrix, but this southern Oregon hybrid descends from Jack Herer, Headband, and Black Cherry Soda. Led by its sativa genetics, Jimi Hendrix delivers a cerebrally focused jolt of euphoric energy that helps feed creativity and focus in low doses. In a show of its diverse terpene profile, Jimi Hendrix has a complex aroma that spans flavors from earthy pine to sweet lemon and citrus.
Jimi Hendrix effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
63% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Headaches
27% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
27% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
ADD/ADHD
27% of people say it helps with add/adhd
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.
