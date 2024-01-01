Mendo Crumble

"Mendo Crumble is an indica strain known for its dense, resin-covered buds and rich, earthy, sweet, and spicy flavor. Offering relaxation, sedation, and happiness, it's perfect for unwinding after a long day or relieving stress.

Single-origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds."

Mendo Crumble is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Crumble. This strain is named after its crumbly and dense buds that are covered in resin and terpenes. Mendo Crumble is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mendo Crumble effects include relaxation, sedation, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mendo Crumble when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Kushfly, Mendo Crumble features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Mendo Crumble typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a heavy indica strain that can help them unwind and giggle at the end of the day. Mendo Crumble is also known for its potent and flavorful profile that can satisfy any indica lover’s palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mendo Crumble, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
