About this product
Made in collaboration with the infamous band “Slightly Stoopid,” this sativa strain will keep you energized, creative and giggly. This is a perfect heavy-hitter for Sativa lovers!
Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.
About this strain
Stoopid Fruits
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company for the band Slightly Stoopid, Stoopid Fruits is a sativa-dominant hybrid. Crossing Apricot Papaya and Strawberry Dream Queen, this strain stinks of sweet tropical flavors with fruity accents. The high offers an uplifting and happy high that will transport you to a warm sunny beach.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.
Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.
All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.
Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.
