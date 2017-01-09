About this product
Wappa Infused Pre-Rolls
by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this strain
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
