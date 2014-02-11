About this strain
Red Dragon is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with Afghani. Red Dragon produces happy and uplifting effects with a sweet and fruity aroma. However, some consumers say this strain makes them feel quite paranoid, so take caution with Red Dragon if you're prone to anxiety. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Growers say Red Dragon is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
