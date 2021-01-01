About this product
The dabber stand is the perfect solution for dabber and carb cap. Holding your tools perfectly and allowing your station to remain tidy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!