Laser Engraved Honeybee Herb Symbol

High Heat Resistance

Every dabber is looking for the dopest dope they’ve ever smoked, but what about dope quartz concentrate tools? Well, you’ve asked for them, so we’ve begun stocking them! The Quartz Concentrate Tool is an entirely incredible dab facilitator sporting some serious heat resistance and will work perfectly with any of our quartz bangers. And what’s more, the laser-engraved Honeybee Herb symbol on its head! Needless to say, this is a tool you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP!



The Quartz Concentrate Tool makes any dab sesh a slab sesh. Tossing the fattest slabs is easy to do when you have a quality tool on hand and ready to go. All in all, this a must-have for any serious dabber, and if you’re considering a dope new tool to slap your dabs on your favorite rig with ease, the Quartz Concentrate Tool is what you need in your arsenal.



Looking for a couple new quartz dishes for your hybrid? Then you’ll want to slam these super dope quartz dishes in your cart! These are the perfect replacement quartz dishes for your piece, ensuring that if you ever have an accident, you’ll have replacements on hand and ready to go. These come in serious handy just in case, keeping your downtime from dabbing at a minimum. Add your two-pack now!