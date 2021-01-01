Laser Engraved Honeybee Herb Symbol

High Heat Resistance

Each dabber is searching for the best dope they've at any point smoked, but what about the dope quartz concentrate tools? So we've started loading them! The Quartz Original Dabbers is a completely amazing dab facilitator for some genuine heat resistance and will work perfectly with any of our quartz bangers. Also, furthermore, the laser-engraved Honeybee Herb image on its head! Obviously, this is an instrument you'll need to get your hands on ASAP!



The Quartz Original Dabber makes any dab sesh a slab sesh. Throwing the fattest slabs is not difficult to do when you have a quality instrument available and are all set. All things considered, this is the best requirement have for any genuine dabber, and in case you're thinking about a dope new apparatus to slap your dabs on your number one rig effortlessly, the Quartz Original Dabber is the thing that you need in your stockpile.