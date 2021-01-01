About this product
Laser Engraved Honeybee Herb Symbol
High Heat Resistance
Each dabber is searching for the best dope they've at any point smoked, but what about the dope quartz concentrate tools? So we've started loading them! The Quartz Original Dabbers is a completely amazing dab facilitator for some genuine heat resistance and will work perfectly with any of our quartz bangers. Also, furthermore, the laser-engraved Honeybee Herb image on its head! Obviously, this is an instrument you'll need to get your hands on ASAP!
The Quartz Original Dabber makes any dab sesh a slab sesh. Throwing the fattest slabs is not difficult to do when you have a quality instrument available and are all set. All things considered, this is the best requirement have for any genuine dabber, and in case you're thinking about a dope new apparatus to slap your dabs on your number one rig effortlessly, the Quartz Original Dabber is the thing that you need in your stockpile.
High Heat Resistance
Each dabber is searching for the best dope they've at any point smoked, but what about the dope quartz concentrate tools? So we've started loading them! The Quartz Original Dabbers is a completely amazing dab facilitator for some genuine heat resistance and will work perfectly with any of our quartz bangers. Also, furthermore, the laser-engraved Honeybee Herb image on its head! Obviously, this is an instrument you'll need to get your hands on ASAP!
The Quartz Original Dabber makes any dab sesh a slab sesh. Throwing the fattest slabs is not difficult to do when you have a quality instrument available and are all set. All things considered, this is the best requirement have for any genuine dabber, and in case you're thinking about a dope new apparatus to slap your dabs on your number one rig effortlessly, the Quartz Original Dabber is the thing that you need in your stockpile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!