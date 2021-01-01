Gr2 Titanium

Size - 25mm | Fits 22.5 Quartz Dish

Size - 27mm | Fits 25mm Quartz Dish

Sword Tip can be used to cut and scrape product

Sword can unscrew from the cap

Slapping enormous dabs on our bangers is our specialty, and in case you're in any way similar to us, you will discover the Titanium Sword Carb Cap is past astonishing. These boss dab tools are fashioned from premium GR2 titanium, giving them a tough vibe and convenience like you wouldn't accept! They're ideal for any dabber in adoration with huge concentrate sections getting spread on their enail.



This best Best Titanium sword carb cap comes in either 25mm or 27mm, permitting dabbers to fit it on either a 22.5mm quartz dish or a 25mm quartz dish. They likewise come in one or the other gold or silver, giving dabbers a decision as per their inclinations. What's incredible about these is that the sword tip configuration helps with regards to cutting and scratching any unfortunate item squander. You can likewise unscrew the blade from the top on the off chance that you'd like to simply utilize the carb cap!



Need another enail to match with your Titanium Sword Carb Cap? Then, at that point, you'll need to add a Titanium 6-in-1 Hybrid Enail to your cart! These are unbelievably stunning and manufactured from grade 2 titanium. With its 25mm quartz dish, these go impeccably with the 27mm alternative. So try to add the Titanium 6-in-1 Hybrid to your cart now!