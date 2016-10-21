Early Girl Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Early Girl effects
59 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
