About this strain
Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, Miss U.S.A. was bred by DNA genetics and has large yields, delicious flavors, and an exceptional high. Buds come in a light green color and are drenched in trichomes, making this strain popular for concentrates. Miss U.S.A. has an uplifting high that may take you giggling all the way to the stars. It’s perfect for folks new to cannabis or connoisseurs looking to rejoice in a fun, easygoing strain.
Miss USA effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
88% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
55% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
55% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
44% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!