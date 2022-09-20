About this product
Bomb Cyclone is a balanced hybrid that leans slightly indica, and comes from a cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Its dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, and Humulene, give this hybrid a rich, memorable flavor that’s hallmarked by a creamy, vanilla finish. These terpenes are also known for providing pain relief, which is a lovely added benefit.
DOMINANT TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, and Humulene
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.