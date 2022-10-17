About this product
Atmospherically speaking, a “fire rainbow” is not a rainbow that is particularly “fire” to use the modern slang. It’s actually a rainbow created by ice suspended in the atmosphere, which when you think about it, is pretty fire. Speaking of things that are fire, our Fire Rainbow Sativa is a smooth and tasty strain that’s bright, upbeat, energetic, and fun. Kind of like if you rolled up a rainbow and lit it on fire, which is yet another example of a so-called fire rainbow, although maybe an overly literal one.
MAIN TERPENES: Limonene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene
MAIN TERPENES: Limonene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.