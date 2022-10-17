Atmospherically speaking, a “fire rainbow” is not a rainbow that is particularly “fire” to use the modern slang. It’s actually a rainbow created by ice suspended in the atmosphere, which when you think about it, is pretty fire. Speaking of things that are fire, our Fire Rainbow Sativa is a smooth and tasty strain that’s bright, upbeat, energetic, and fun. Kind of like if you rolled up a rainbow and lit it on fire, which is yet another example of a so-called fire rainbow, although maybe an overly literal one.



MAIN TERPENES: Limonene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene