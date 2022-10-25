If you like hybrids with densely packed terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, and spice, then Green Flash is pretty much perfect for your highly-discerning tastes! It’s a cross between the world-famous Triangle Kush and the U.N.-sounding G13 Hash Plant, making for a seriously strong strain that’s ideal for a relaxed evening alone or a dinner with friends at a restaurant that ultimately is overrated but the friends and fun were worth it!



Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:

- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)

- Organic unbleached rice papers

- Unbleached kraft paper crutches

- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins

- 1/8th total volume per tin