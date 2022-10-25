About this product
If you like hybrids with densely packed terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, and spice, then Green Flash is pretty much perfect for your highly-discerning tastes! It’s a cross between the world-famous Triangle Kush and the U.N.-sounding G13 Hash Plant, making for a seriously strong strain that’s ideal for a relaxed evening alone or a dinner with friends at a restaurant that ultimately is overrated but the friends and fun were worth it!
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached kraft paper crutches
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
- 1/8th total volume per tin
About this brand
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.