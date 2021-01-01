About this product

When you're in the mood for a truly special sativa, Pancake Ice delivers a pleasant body high. In fact, this is a strain that you can smoke in the morning and still easily carry out a productive (if relaxed) day. We particularly enjoy that one of the terpenes (called “caryophyllene” if you're wondering) makes this strain just a little spicy. We think that subtle kick keeps things interesting and complements the more dominant clove and lemon scents in a really nice way.