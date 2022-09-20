Pancake Ice is a strain that you can smoke in the morning and still easily carry out a productive (if relaxed) day. We particularly enjoy that one of the dominant terpenes, caryophyllene, makes this strain just a little spicy. We think that subtle kick keeps things interesting and complements the more dominant clove and lemon flavors in a really nice way.



Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:

- Organic unbleached rice papers

- Unbleached craft paper crutches

- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)

- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins