Pancake Ice is a strain that you can smoke in the morning and still easily carry out a productive (if relaxed) day. We particularly enjoy that one of the dominant terpenes, caryophyllene, makes this strain just a little spicy. We think that subtle kick keeps things interesting and complements the more dominant clove and lemon flavors in a really nice way.
Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:
- Organic unbleached rice papers
- Unbleached craft paper crutches
- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)
- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.