At the end of a long day when we want to relax, we turn to indica. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce you to Pink Moon. It has a mild sedative effect that makes for relaxing conversation with friends and family and lets you shake off the day and glide into a pleasant night's sleep. It also smells like oranges, citrus, clove and lavender—all of which are excellent aromas when you're trying to wind down.



Houseplant Signature Pre-Rolled Joints include:

- Organic unbleached rice papers

- Unbleached kraft paper crutches

- Seth Style hand-rolled joints (7 x 0.5g each)

- Same strains you'll find in Houseplant Signature Flower Tins