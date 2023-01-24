About this product
The “polar highs” refer to areas of high atmospheric pressure, but this is decidedly not a high-pressure Indica. If anything, this tasty and tingly strain is heavily relaxing and will ease you into a state of deep and comforting relaxation…like a warm THC blanket that goes very well with the actual warm blankets on your bed or couch.
MAIN TERPENES: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.