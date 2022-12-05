About this product
Skyglow is an Indica that brings all the easy-going relaxation you think of when you hear the word Indica, and balances it out with enough energy and momentum to get a few things done while you’re relaxing. A potent and almost perfect after dinner strain when your after dinner plans don’t involve sinking into the couch.
MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.