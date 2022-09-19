About this product
Strawberry Moon's buds are dense, dark green, and coated in fuzzy purple trichomes. A cross between Old Family Purple and Merlot OG, our Strawberry Moon is a highly-relaxing indica. It tastes a little like cocoa and cream thanks to the dominant terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Linalool. We were also going to describe it as “earthy” but given the name it makes more sense to say it’s “moony.”
DOMINANT TERPENES: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
DOMINANT TERPENES: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.