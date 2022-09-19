Strawberry Moon's buds are dense, dark green, and coated in fuzzy purple trichomes. A cross between Old Family Purple and Merlot OG, our Strawberry Moon is a highly-relaxing indica. It tastes a little like cocoa and cream thanks to the dominant terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene and Linalool. We were also going to describe it as “earthy” but given the name it makes more sense to say it’s “moony.”



