Our Nautical Twilight Indica is a wonderfully chill strain, a great way to bridge the gap between day and night, which is not that different from how sailors describe the momentary phenomenon of Nautical Twilight, a time when you can navigate by the stars and also still see the horizon of the sea. We’re not sure a deeply relaxing Indica is the best thing to enjoy right before navigating a sea-faring vessel by the stars, but it’s pretty great if you’re going to sit on the couch and imagine it or watch a movie where someone else does that. A nice grape flavor with notes of warm vanilla makes for a taste that’s almost as enjoyable as the effect.



MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene