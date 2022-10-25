About this product
Our Nautical Twilight Indica is a wonderfully chill strain, a great way to bridge the gap between day and night, which is not that different from how sailors describe the momentary phenomenon of Nautical Twilight, a time when you can navigate by the stars and also still see the horizon of the sea. We’re not sure a deeply relaxing Indica is the best thing to enjoy right before navigating a sea-faring vessel by the stars, but it’s pretty great if you’re going to sit on the couch and imagine it or watch a movie where someone else does that. A nice grape flavor with notes of warm vanilla makes for a taste that’s almost as enjoyable as the effect.
MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
MAIN TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Houseplant
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.