Dior is a luxurious hybrid cannabis train made from a genetic cross between (Gelato 41 x OG) x Headlights, bred by Fountainhead Seeds. Dior buds are fit for a department store, with robust, deep violet buds highlighted with green and neon orange hairs—all under a bedazzling of calyxes. Dior leads with classic Gelato flavors of pastry diesel, paired with the earthen berry of its Northern Lights heritage, and makes a great accessory to any activity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dior, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
