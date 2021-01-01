About this product

13:1 CBD:THC



Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)



Need a little help with stress or anxiety? This tincture is for you. That fight, flight, or freeze response is connected to the sympathetic nervous system. Our tincture is designed to address those reactions by promoting down-regulation (the process of reducing or suppressing a response to a stimulus), while increasing serotonin uptake. This tincture will help you find some ease and begin belly-breathing again. Ommmmm.



Suggested Use: For anxiety, stress, PTSD, relaxation, and uplifting your mood.



Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene