Logo for the brand Humboldt Harvest

Humboldt Harvest

Calm

About this product

13:1 CBD:THC

Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)

Need a little help with stress or anxiety? This tincture is for you. That fight, flight, or freeze response is connected to the sympathetic nervous system. Our tincture is designed to address those reactions by promoting down-regulation (the process of reducing or suppressing a response to a stimulus), while increasing serotonin uptake. This tincture will help you find some ease and begin belly-breathing again. Ommmmm.

Suggested Use: For anxiety, stress, PTSD, relaxation, and uplifting your mood.

Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Limonene
