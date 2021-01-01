Loading…
Logo for the brand Humboldt Harvest

Humboldt Harvest

Restore

About this product

13:1 CBD:THC

Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)

This special tincture delivers relief with a minty flavor. Not only has it helped those with degenerative nerve diseases such as MS and ALS have less pain caused by nerve damage, but it also serves as a neuroprotectant and alleviates muscle spasms.

Suggested Use: For relief from MS, ALS, other degenerative diseases, auto-immune diseases, and Lyme disease.

Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene
