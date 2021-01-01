Humboldt Harvest
Restore
About this product
13:1 CBD:THC
Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)
This special tincture delivers relief with a minty flavor. Not only has it helped those with degenerative nerve diseases such as MS and ALS have less pain caused by nerve damage, but it also serves as a neuroprotectant and alleviates muscle spasms.
Suggested Use: For relief from MS, ALS, other degenerative diseases, auto-immune diseases, and Lyme disease.
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene
Two Sizes: 15ml (125mg total Cannabinoids) & 30ml (250 total Cannabinoids)
This special tincture delivers relief with a minty flavor. Not only has it helped those with degenerative nerve diseases such as MS and ALS have less pain caused by nerve damage, but it also serves as a neuroprotectant and alleviates muscle spasms.
Suggested Use: For relief from MS, ALS, other degenerative diseases, auto-immune diseases, and Lyme disease.
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!