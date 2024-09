Seven half gram full flower prerolls. Matchbook and ashtray included. Designed to go where you go.



Glueball is an indica dominant hybrid created by crossing Original Glue x Snowball. With strains like The White, Chemdog, and OG Kush in its lineage, Glueball celebrates some of the more potent genetics out there. Terpenes include pine and citrus with a diesel gas undertone.

