Seven half gram full flower prerolls. Matchbook and ashtray included. Designed to go where you go.



Mac n Chz is a balanced hybrid created by crossing The Mac with Alien Cheese. Consumers report feeling focused, uplifted, and euphoric as Mac n Chz tends to be more energizing than relaxing. Its flavor profile offers hints of cheese and citrus, complemented by a smooth and sweet aroma.

