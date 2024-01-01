HIFI strains are selected for an energized and euphoric high. Buckle up for a potent ride that will make you laugh until it hurts.



Starfire Chem is a sativa strain made from a genetic cross of Stardawg x Chemodo. This strain has a sweet and sour, citrusy lemon flavor.



Hand Harvested / Slow Cured / Hand Packaged / 100% Flower

