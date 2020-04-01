About this product
The Beginner Mixpack is ideal for marijuana growers that are just getting into the game. This pack contains 3 sets of feminized seeds that are low maintenance. The first is White Widow, considered the queen of weed, this is a 60% Indica strain with up to 19% THC and boosts creativity and happiness. The second strain is AK-47, a marijuana powerhouse, this strain is 35% Indica and provides an uplifting high with a relaxed vibe. The third strain is Bubble Gum, a 50/50 hybrid with a berry taste and a euphoric high like no other.
About this strain
Celebrating one of the UK’s most famous strains, Bubba Cheese Auto crosses UK Cheese with Bubba Kush and a ruderalis, allowing growers to quickly produce a stinky autoflowering treat. The strain possesses a pungent aroma of ripe fruit and blue cheese that’s accompanied by a long-lasting high. With two famous strains in the mix, Bubba Cheese Auto is a great addition to autoflowering genetics.
Bubba Cheese Auto effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.