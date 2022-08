Hailing from the Hindu Kush mountain ranges near Afghanistan, this ancient strain has always been known for its deeply relaxing and sedating effects and aromatic, resinous buds.



Type

Indica

Yield Indoor

16 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

18 - 21 oz/plant

THC

20%

CBD

0,2%

HEIGHT

24 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Cramps Depression Insomnia Muscle Spasms Stress

EFFECTS

Relaxed Sleepy

FLAVOR

Earthy Pungent Spicy Sweet Woody

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold

BEGINNER

Yes