Amnesia is recognized as one of the best parent strains on the market thanks to the strong cerebral high and the calming body buzz. A puff or two will hit hard and fast, sending you soaring for hours. It is also awesome for morning use, as smoking these nugs have the potential to send you into an intense mind bending high for the majority of the day!

This strain will start you out feeling focused and motivated with an energy lift, and leaves you feeling introspective and relaxed in a calm haze.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

16 - 19 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

7 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

0,5%

HEIGHT

30 - 59 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Energetic Euphoric Happy

FLAVOR

Citrus Earthy Lemon Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No