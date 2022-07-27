About this product
This strain will start you out feeling focused and motivated with an energy lift, and leaves you feeling introspective and relaxed in a calm haze.
Type
Hybrid
Yield Indoor
16 - 19 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
7 oz/plant
THC
22%
CBD
0,5%
HEIGHT
30 - 59 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Energetic Euphoric Happy
FLAVOR
Citrus Earthy Lemon Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No