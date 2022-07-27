About this product
As with most potent strains, the immediate impacts are a strong, soaring, cognitive high. This kicks in quickly, almost immediately after the first toke.
Type
Hybrid
Yield Indoor
14 - 19 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
1 - 9 oz/plant
THC
23%
CBD
1%
HEIGHT
35 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Anxiety Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Energetic
FLAVOR
Citrus Earthy Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
Yes