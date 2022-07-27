This perfectly blended hybrid is a favorite as it produces the stickiest dense buds. Plan for an average yield of 400-550 g/m2 indoors.

As with most potent strains, the immediate impacts are a strong, soaring, cognitive high. This kicks in quickly, almost immediately after the first toke.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

14 - 19 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

1 - 9 oz/plant

THC

23%

CBD

1%

HEIGHT

35 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Energetic

FLAVOR

Citrus Earthy Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes