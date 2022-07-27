Fragrant and mouthwatering. Tease your palate with a burst of bubblegum.

Whether you want a quick pick-me-up or wish to drift off to slumber, Bubblegum is for you. As the name suggests, it's also a sheer delight to the senses, sending you to a flavorful candy and fruity ride like no other.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

14 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

9 oz/plant

THC

18%

CBD

0,3%

HEIGHT

35 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Uplifted

FLAVOR

Strawberry

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No