About this product
Whether you want a quick pick-me-up or wish to drift off to slumber, Bubblegum is for you. As the name suggests, it's also a sheer delight to the senses, sending you to a flavorful candy and fruity ride like no other.
Type
Hybrid
Yield Indoor
14 - 18 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
9 oz/plant
THC
18%
CBD
0,3%
HEIGHT
35 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Anxiety Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Calming Uplifted
FLAVOR
Strawberry
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No