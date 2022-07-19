Your no-fail daily grind companion. Guaranteed to help you accomplish all your tasks.

Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

4 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

1 - 4 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

2%

HEIGHT

24 - 35 inches

FLOWERING TIME

10-12 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Anxiety Arthritis Depression Migranes Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Energetic

FLAVOR

Citrus Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes



With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry, we have the grow-how from the experts!



We deliver high-quality, fast-germinating seeds with impeccable and stabilized genetics swiftly and discreetly worldwide at a competitive price.