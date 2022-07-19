About this product
Type
Hybrid
Yield Indoor
4 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
1 - 4 oz/plant
THC
22%
CBD
2%
HEIGHT
24 - 35 inches
FLOWERING TIME
10-12 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Anxiety Arthritis Depression Migranes Stress
EFFECTS
Calming Energetic
FLAVOR
Citrus Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
Yes
