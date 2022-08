Resin coated buds grow close together but a high flower:leaf ratio means this plant is still very resistant to humidity. This strain’s cerebral buzz kicks in right away, leaving clients with a trippy head rush that gradually changes to rapture. When the high peaks at its maximum level, individuals will feel more joyful than a spider devouring a bug in its web.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

12 - 16 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

11 - 14 oz/plant

THC

25%

CBD

0,7%

HEIGHT

35 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Insomnia Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Euphoric Happy Sedative Sleepy

FLAVOR

Nutty Pine Pungent Skunk

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes