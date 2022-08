This mixed bag contains three different high THC strains that are guaranteed to send you on a soaring cerebral flight. Since the seeds are feminized, you’re guaranteed an all-female turnout 99% of the time, which makes the grow-op a whole lot easier to manage.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

18 - 21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

14 - 21 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

0,6%

HEIGHT

28 - 39 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Depression Inflammation Insomnia

EFFECTS

Calming Relaxed

FLAVOR

Citrus Flowery Lemon Mint

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No