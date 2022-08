One toke of Bruce Banner Fem and you will be feeling euphoric. Just like the massive green beast of a man, the genetics in this strain makes it one of the most potent out there. A powerful joy bomb that hits you at what-ever point you smoke it, this social sativa strain won’t ignite rage. It will do the exact opposite and boost your mood so you can take on whatever the world throws at you. The ideal remedy for an awesome night with friends, this party starter will have you giggling for no reason.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

9 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

18 oz/plant

THC

27%

CBD

0,8%

HEIGHT

59 - 83 inches

FLOWERING TIME

10-12 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Depression Fatigue Migranes Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Creative Euphoric Happy Relaxed Uplifted

FLAVOR

Diesel Earthy Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes