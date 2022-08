Are you ready for that good old-fashioned fun? No square dancing experience is required for this gal! Swing your accomplice Do-Si-Dos Fem strain and prepare to advance your state of mind for a great time. Let the circle dance begin with this excellent strain. You will appreciate a stony, in your face sort of buzz at the beginning of your session. Later on, let her soften down as a meditative state eventually encompasses your body.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

14 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

18 oz/plant

THC

27%

CBD

0,9%

HEIGHT

59 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Inflammation Muscle Spasms Pain

EFFECTS

Calming Relaxed Sedative

FLAVOR

Earthy Pungent Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold

BEGINNER

No