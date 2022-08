If you have ever had the pleasure of getting a whiff of Fire OG Fem you would no doubt agree it smells down to earth but its buzz-worthy potential is out of this world. This super-half breed's flavor is foxy and makes your mouth water with the expectation of what's coming next. It’s an extremely strong strain that will always deliver a euphoria that is not just relaxing you, but also knocking you off your feet.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

21 oz/plant

THC

23%

CBD

0,4%

HEIGHT

28 - 39 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Insomnia Migranes Nausea Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Relaxed Sedative

FLAVOR

Earthy Herbal Lemon Pungent Spicy Woody

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No