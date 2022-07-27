Want to unleash the beast? Go bananas with this THC-heavy gorilla!

This gorilla truly packs a punch. Parented by Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, GG4 has a sweet berry scent that lingers after a whiff of a deep woody, pine fragrance.

It is highly sought-after for its ability to soothe stress, relieve pain, and induce sleep. This strain will start you off on a cerebral high and then leave you so relaxed that you’ll be gorilla-glued to the couch.



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

18 - 21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

25 - 28 oz/plant

THC

27%

CBD

0,8%

HEIGHT

79 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Cramps Depression Fatigue Insomnia Migranes Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Calming Relaxed Sedative

FLAVOR

Cheese Chemical Chocolate Coffee Earthy Herbal

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No