This gorilla truly packs a punch. Parented by Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, GG4 has a sweet berry scent that lingers after a whiff of a deep woody, pine fragrance.
It is highly sought-after for its ability to soothe stress, relieve pain, and induce sleep. This strain will start you off on a cerebral high and then leave you so relaxed that you’ll be gorilla-glued to the couch.
Type
Hybrid
Yield Indoor
18 - 21 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
25 - 28 oz/plant
THC
27%
CBD
0,8%
HEIGHT
79 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Cramps Depression Fatigue Insomnia Migranes Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Calming Relaxed Sedative
FLAVOR
Cheese Chemical Chocolate Coffee Earthy Herbal
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No