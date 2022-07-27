About this product
In addition to all that wonderfulness is the fact that the seeds are feminized. You will not have to deal with any of those pesky male plants taking up space in your garden, using up your time and potentially lowering your yield. What more could a cannabis grower ask for!
Type
Hybrid
Yield Indoor
16 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
2 - 4 oz/plant
THC
20%
CBD
0,5%
HEIGHT
30 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Autoflowering
HARVEST MONTH
All Year
MEDICAL
Depression Insomnia Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Relaxed Sedative
FLAVOR
Berry Blueberry
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold
BEGINNER
No