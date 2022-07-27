Buy this strain for a potent, resinous plant that has an amazing fruity taste. You can enjoy 10 weeks from seed to harvest from this auto feminized strain.

In addition to all that wonderfulness is the fact that the seeds are feminized. You will not have to deal with any of those pesky male plants taking up space in your garden, using up your time and potentially lowering your yield. What more could a cannabis grower ask for!



Type

Hybrid

Yield Indoor

16 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

2 - 4 oz/plant

THC

20%

CBD

0,5%

HEIGHT

30 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Autoflowering

HARVEST MONTH

All Year

MEDICAL

Depression Insomnia Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Relaxed Sedative

FLAVOR

Berry Blueberry

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold

BEGINNER

No