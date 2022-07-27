Within the genre of purple Indicas, this is the granddaddy of them all. Elegant and powerful!

This strain generates instant and long-lasting relaxation, making it the go-to solution for relieving tension and stress. Whether you want to leave your worries or sad thoughts behind, or need some help going to sleep, GDP is sure to chill you out.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

18 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

0,4%

HEIGHT

39 - 55 inches

FLOWERING TIME

10-12 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Depression Insomnia Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed Sleepy

FLAVOR

Berry Earthy Grape

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes