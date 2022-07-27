About this product
This strain generates instant and long-lasting relaxation, making it the go-to solution for relieving tension and stress. Whether you want to leave your worries or sad thoughts behind, or need some help going to sleep, GDP is sure to chill you out.
Type
Mostly Indica
Yield Indoor
18 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
18 oz/plant
THC
22%
CBD
0,4%
HEIGHT
39 - 55 inches
FLOWERING TIME
10-12 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Anxiety Depression Insomnia Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed Sleepy
FLAVOR
Berry Earthy Grape
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
Yes