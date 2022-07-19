STRAIN PROFILE

Type Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor 23 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor 28 oz/plant

THC 20%

CBD 0,5%

HEIGHT 24 - 35 inches

FLOWERING TIME 8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE Feminized

FLOWERING STYLE Feminized

HARVEST MONTH September

MEDICAL Depression Fatigue Pain Stress

EFFECTS Energetic Focused

FLAVOR Citrus Earthy Mango Tropical

GROWS Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER No

With over 20 years of experience in the cannabis industry, we have the grow-how from the experts!



We deliver high-quality, fast-germinating seeds with impeccable and stabilized genetics swiftly and discreetly worldwide at a competitive price.

