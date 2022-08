The feminized strain of marijuana seeds known as Green Crack gives clients a psychological buzz. It contains low CBD levels of 0.10% and significant levels of THC, allegedly up to 22%. With a hint of indica, the sativa dominant plant has the ability to bring on a cerebral high, but users aren't left with a couchlock high and can remain centered and focused for the duration of the day.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

23 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

28 oz/plant

THC

20%

CBD

0,5%

HEIGHT

24 - 35 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

September

MEDICAL

Depression Fatigue Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Energetic Focused

FLAVOR

Citrus Earthy Mango Tropical

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No