Moby Dick is a big name in the realm of cannabis, and for good reasons. This blend of one of the oldest sativa strains around, Haze and White Widow, is exceptionally potent.



Haze, known for its cerebral effects, acts like a cup of coffee in the morning, perking you up and preparing you for the day. White Widow is known for its ability to melt away tension and ease you into a restful sleep.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

28 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

53 oz/plant

THC

27%

CBD

1%

HEIGHT

118 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Depression Inflammation Pain

EFFECTS

Creative Relaxed Uplifted

FLAVOR

Citrus Earthy Lemon Pine Sour Sweet

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold

BEGINNER

No