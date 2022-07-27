About this product
Haze, known for its cerebral effects, acts like a cup of coffee in the morning, perking you up and preparing you for the day. White Widow is known for its ability to melt away tension and ease you into a restful sleep.
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
28 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
53 oz/plant
THC
27%
CBD
1%
HEIGHT
118 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Anxiety Depression Inflammation Pain
EFFECTS
Creative Relaxed Uplifted
FLAVOR
Citrus Earthy Lemon Pine Sour Sweet
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean Cool/Cold
BEGINNER
No