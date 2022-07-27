Wedding Cake fem helps you unwind after a tiring day. Treat yourself with this mouthwatering strain.

Averaging at around THC 25%, it packs quite a powerful punch and requires careful dosing. Once consumed, it teases the body with warm sedation - and the mind with euphoria and mental repose.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

18 - 21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

28 oz/plant

THC

25%

CBD

0,8%

HEIGHT

39 - 59 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Depression Insomnia Stress

EFFECTS

Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed Uplifted

FLAVOR

Earthy Sweet Vanilla

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No