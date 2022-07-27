About this product
Averaging at around THC 25%, it packs quite a powerful punch and requires careful dosing. Once consumed, it teases the body with warm sedation - and the mind with euphoria and mental repose.
Type
Mostly Indica
Yield Indoor
18 - 21 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
28 oz/plant
THC
25%
CBD
0,8%
HEIGHT
39 - 59 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Feminized
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Anxiety Depression Insomnia Stress
EFFECTS
Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed Uplifted
FLAVOR
Earthy Sweet Vanilla
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No