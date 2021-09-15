It is a balanced hybrid that combines the uplifting effects of sativa cannabis seeds with the powerful relaxation of indica weed seeds. This magnificent strain is the lovechild of a brilliant Brazilian sativa and a smooth South Indian indica. It got its start in the chill cannabis culture of the Netherlands back in the 1990’s. Virtually every Dutch coffee shop menu has boasted this dope strain and if the Dutch know about anything, it’s potent, premium ganja!



Dominant Origins & Notables



White widow is one of the most famous strains in the world! It is a balanced hybrid that combines the uplifting effects of sativa cannabis seeds with the powerful relaxation of indica weed seeds. This magnificent strain is the lovechild of a brilliant Brazilian sativa and a smooth South Indian indica. It got its start in the chill cannabis culture of the Netherlands back in the 1990’s. Virtually every Dutch coffee shop menu has boasted this dope strain and if the Dutch know about anything, it’s potent, premium ganja!



White widow has long been beloved for its beautiful appearance with alabaster crystal layers that remind you of a pristine snow-capped mountain. It has much more to offer than beauty alone though. It is a seriously potent strain that is capable of rocking even the most veteran smoker and making it feel like your first puff-puff-pass all over again.



The magnificent aesthetics of this plant coupled with its potency has not been unnoticed by those that spend their life around marijuana seeds. It won the 1995 High Times Cannabis Cup’s Bio Category and then came a close second in 2008 for the Copa Cannabica Del Plata. These are just a few highlights from its trophy case and has such international acclaim that it was featured on the television show Weeds and in various rap songs, including Birdman’s Smoke Out.



These little beauties are beloved by veteran cultivators because they are easy to grow and this makes them a great place for newbies to start as well. They are a 60% indica, 40% sativa hybrid that offers benefits for recreational and medicinal users alike. Its 19% THC content is evident when looking at the thick, sticky, resinous buds that are harvested from this plant. They are a forewarning to smokers that a massive cerebral buzz is around the corner after lighting it up! Their sugary trichomes are bound to impress even the most subdued of your friends.



Growing



The White Widow strain seeds are a joy to grow for a wide range of experience levels. Beginner and master cultivators alike enjoy how easy it is to produce a robust yield with simple and basic techniques. This indica dominant hybrid is unlike most indica plants in that it can become a monster of a plant, reaching a height of up to 8 feet! You will be in awe of the bushy, dark green foliage that gives off a deep plum when the temperature cools. The branches are thick and sturdy enough to handle the large and heavy colas that are produced.



This towering specimen prefers warm climates but can survive cooler temperatures as well. Ensure that the buds are protected from mold, mildew, and pests and you will be in the clear. Make sure to have adequate spacing between other plants and have a good ventilation system in place. Consider using the Sea of Green method, maturing the plants early to limit their size and produce buds faster, or the Screen of Green, where plants utilize a screen to have plants grow horizontally. These are both good techniques to use when space is limited.



Flowering Time



After about 8-9 weeks of flowering you will be ready to harvest these sticky resinous buds with beautifully sugared trichomes. When growing outside under natural conditions, you will want to ensure that you harvest no later than mid-October.



Indoor



You’ll love the ease of growing and the astounding effects of this all-star strain. Most growers are excited to add this to their indoor growing arsenal. While this towering behemoth can grow huge under natural conditions, it can adapt to grow in a smaller indoor space as well. By shortening the vegetative phase and opting for a smaller pot will help to limit its towering height and allow it to fit into a small space. When training it to be smaller to fit your indoor space you will want to utilize the Sea of Green or Screen of Green methods to ensure that you are not sacrificing its full yield potential due to limited space. The Sea of Green technique will mature plants early, often after 2 weeks, in order to speed up the production of buds and take up less space. This will cut down on time between harvests which means a steadier supply of fresh ganja! Using the Screen of Green method, where you would utilize a screen over top of your plant to hold back the tops of your growing canopy and allow more areas to receive light, one plant can quickly fill a 3x3 growing tent and be ready to bud before you know it. Under optimal conditions, after the 8-9 week flowering time you will be ready to harvest 2.6 ounces per square foot of gluey, aromatic buds.



Outdoor



ocation, location, location is the common mantra for outdoor growing for a reason. You will want to ensure that you are off the beaten path and away from nosey neighbors. This plant is not one that you will want to try and stifle the naturally large footprint it has. Find a great location that offers lots of radiant sun to allow the plant to flourish. It loves a Mediterranean climate but can also grow in cooler places. Make sure to germinate the White Widow strain seeds after the last frost and harvest them no later than Mid-October.



Fragrance



Those who prefer sweet, fruity aromas might need an adjustment period. This has a pungent and musty aroma with spicy earth undertones. It can be smelled from far away and will be recognizable by many veteran smokers right off the first hoot.



Flavors



This has a powerful and dank flavor. You will experience some sweetness as though you bit into a powdered sugar funnel cake. Underneath this sugary exterior you will be reminded of a sandalwood taste filled with pine, lemon and fruity sweetness.