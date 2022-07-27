About this product
White Widow Reg hails from the beautifully balanced genetics of resin-heavy South Indian Sativa and Brazilian Indica landraces.
Due to its high THC content of 22%, the entire cannabis community can’t get enough of it.
Type
Mostly Indica
Yield Indoor
16 - 18 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
19 - 21 oz/plant
THC
22%
CBD
0,6%
HEIGHT
35 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Regular
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Anxiety Arthritis Depression Inflammation Insomnia Migranes Pain Stress
EFFECTS
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Relaxed Talkative
FLAVOR
Earthy Pine Pungent Woody
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
Yes