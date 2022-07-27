An easy-to-grow hybrid.

White Widow Reg hails from the beautifully balanced genetics of resin-heavy South Indian Sativa and Brazilian Indica landraces.

Due to its high THC content of 22%, the entire cannabis community can’t get enough of it.



Type

Mostly Indica

Yield Indoor

16 - 18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

19 - 21 oz/plant

THC

22%

CBD

0,6%

HEIGHT

35 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Regular

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Arthritis Depression Inflammation Insomnia Migranes Pain Stress

EFFECTS

Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Relaxed Talkative

FLAVOR

Earthy Pine Pungent Woody

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

Yes