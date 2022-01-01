As the name would suggest, Berry Blossom Premium CBD hemp flower boasts a strong fragrance of sweet berries with a floral finish. These pale green buds crawl with purple hues and explode with notes of candied wildberries and hints of gardenias.



Crossbred with Chardonnay and Cherry Wine, Berry Blossom’s bold parentage results in powerful, well-cured nugs that provide a tempered full body experience. Enjoy hours of tranquility and deep thoughts without worry or stagnation. Great for stress or relaxation, Berry Blossom Premium CBD hemp flower are large, dense and delightful.



Resinous and fruity with a floral finish, our Berry Blossom buds are rich in b-Myrcene, b-Pinene and d-Limonene. Expect the entourage effect with this strain’s many cannabinoids and terpenoids. All of our CBD hemp flower is hermetically sealed in optimal repositories for freshness and integrity.



.80% CBDA

.80% CBGA

Non-detectable level of delta-9 THC

.33% beta-Myrcene

.21% alpha-Pinene

.20% beta-Pinene

.17% geraniol

100% organic

Each chemical compound present in our CBD hemp flowers is appropriately analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.