Industrial Hemp Farms

Forbidden Fruit Premium Indoor CBD Hemp Flower

IndicaTHC 14%CBD
Forbidden Fruit effects

594 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
