Hawaiian Haze bursts with sticky sweet and slightly sour flavor, unlocking notes of chamomile and basil leaf. Hawaiian Haze is an indica-dominant Haze/ERB hybrid that provides a trippy, mellow buzz without the freakout.



With less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC and a whopping 19+% CBD, Hawaiian Haze is a coastal favorite thanks to its diverse terpene/cannabinoid profile.



Its a-Pinene content gives it the aroma of pine trees while delivering relief from anxiety and chronic pain. The presence of b-Caryophyllene and Guaiol ensure a spicy finish and hours of anti-inflammatory effects. Meanwhile Myrcene offers essential terpene synergy, aiding in the absorption of Hawaiian Haze into the blood brain barrier.



Each batch of fluffy and oversize flowers are dense with vine-like clusters of vibrant, hazy red hairs and fine crystallization. Those who have purchased Hawaiian Haze attest to its ability to vanquish daily stress and induce a Zen-like exaltation without the intense high associated with cannabis.